BrooklynVegan’s Top 50 Albums of 2021

Portrayal of Guilt's mix of screamo, hardcore, black metal, death metal, sludge, and noise became more fluid than ever on this year's masterful We Are Always Alone, an album that's less "multi-genre" and more establishing a genre of its own. It's by far the catchiest and most accessible thing they've ever done (to the extent of which Portrayal of Guilt can accurately be called "catchy" or "accessible"), but it also frequently finds them at their heaviest and most abrasive. It's their most sprawling album, but they condense the sprawl into a lean album, covering more ground in 26 minutes than some bands do in an hour. And with every track flowing directly into the next without pause, it only feels more towering.

Later in 2021, Portrayal of Guilt released a much different album, CHRISTFUCKER, their first release for Run For Cover. If We Are Always Alone is PoG's "catchiest" album yet, then CHRISTFUCKER is definitely their most abrasive (despite being on a bigger, non-hardcore label and featuring their most high-profile guest vocalist to date: Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm). It's just as genre-fluid as its predecessor, but it leans more heavily on their goth/noise side than anything else they've put out. (It was produced by Ben Greenberg of PoG's recent tourmates Uniform, who themselves are goth/noise masters.) Two albums in one year can sometimes feel like a lot to take in, but Portrayal of Guilt pulled it off by putting out two albums that are so different from each other. The two albums push the band in opposite directions, and together, they remind you that this band's musical boundaries are limitless.

