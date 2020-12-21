BrooklynVegan’s Top 55 Albums of 2020

2020 was obviously a whirlwind year for tons of reasons. It'll be remembered as the year we were met with a worldwide pandemic that put so many plans on hold and changed the way we live our daily lives, the year that saw protests against racism and police brutality go down in all 50 states at once, and the tumultuous election year that ended with the US thankfully voting Trump out of office. These things were inseparable from the music world, which looked drastically different this year. Concerts disappeared and livestreams became the new normal. Some albums were delayed and others were put on hold indefinitely, but there was also music that was written because of the limitations of quarantine that we may not have ever gotten otherwise.

As easy as it is to focus on the bad parts of 2020, there was still a lot to be thankful for this year, and one of the things we were very thankful for was all the excellent music released this year. Without concerts, we experienced music a lot differently than usual, but with all the extra time at home, we think we might've actually listened to even more music than usual. We just couldn't narrow down our collective favorites to 50 this year, so we made a list of 55, and even with 55 we still had to leave off so many albums we truly loved. You can find even more of our 2020 faves in our lists of rap, punk/hardcore/emo/etc, screamo, ska, reggae, jazz, and the Indie Basement list, and we've included a few honorable mentions from our individual staff members below.

We'd also like to give a big thank you to all the BrooklynVegan readers, and we look forward to seeing you all (and hopefully some concerts!) in 2021. Read on for our list...