Bruce Hornsby covers Dinosaur Jr, Jamila Woods covers Tracy Chapman on new comp (listen)

Secretly Canadian is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and so is sister label Jagjaguwar. For the latter, Jagjaguwar is releasing a compilation titled Join the Ritual where current and former artists on the label have covered songs that "originally inspired company founder Darius Van Arman and partner Chris Swanson to enter the wild, dark magic ritual of music."

They've shared two songs from Join the Ritual today: Bruce Hornsby's rather discordant solo piano take on Dinosaur Jr's 1994 alt-rock hit "Feel the Pain"; and Jamila Woods' lush, sultry take on Tracy Chapman's classic 1988 single "Fast Car." You can listen to both of those below.

Join the Ritual is out September 24 and other tracks on the album include Angel Olsen covering Smog's "Cold Blooded Old Times," Okay Kaya covering R.E.M.'s "Nightswimming," Nap Eyes covering Built to Spill's "Car," and The Besnard Lakes coveing Slint's "Good Morning, Captain." Check out the full Join the Ritual tracklist below.

Join The Ritual Tracklist

Spencer Krug - "Red Dress" (Jad Fair)

The Besnard Lakes - "Good Morning, Captain" (Slint)

They Hate Change - "The Seeming and The Meaning" (Stereolab)

Angel Olsen - "Cold Blooded Old Times" (Smog)

Bruce Hornsby - "Feel The Pain" (Dinosaur Jr.)

Jamila Woods - "Fast Car" (Tracy Chapman)

Nap Eyes - "Car" (Built to Spill)

S. Carey - "Weight of Water" (Low)

Pink Mountaintops - "The Concept" (Teenage Fanclub)

Cut Worms - "One For The Catholic Girls" (Simon Joyner)

Okay Kaya - "Nightswimming" (R.E.M.)