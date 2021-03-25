Bruce Lee Band prep new EP, release “Division in the Heartland,” proceeds to Stop Asian Hate
Mike Park's current version of Bruce Lee Band (with Jeff Rosenstock, Dan Potthast, and Kevin Higuchi will release a new EP, Division In The Heartland, on May 28 via Mike Park's own Asian Man Records. As you may have guessed from the title, these songs are timely and political. Mike explains:
When writing the songs for the new Bruce Lee Band album I was dealing with anxiety, anger, stress, sadness, hopelessness (still am). And now after being in the fetal position of sadness this past week I again turn to music to bring me out of this rut.
These songs were like therapy for me. A chance to yell and play music with friends during a pandemic was more healing than one could ever imagine.
I'm not sorry for being political. But I want healing and unity. Will that ever happen in my lifetime? With all my heart, I hope so.
The title track is out now, and though it sounds like a fun ska-punk song on the surface, it's lyrically vicious. "Men in high places afraid of mixed races, pledging the flag to defend racist cases," it begins, and Mike does not mince words one time throughout the entire song. It's powerful, cathartic, and you can stream it below. It features trombone by Jeremy Hunter (Skatune Network, JER, We Are The Union).
Pre-orders for the EP aren't up yet, but you can purchase the new song on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to Stop AAPI Hate.
Lyrics
MEN IN HIGH PLACES AFRAID OF MIXED RACES
PLEDGING THE FLAG
TO DEFEND RACIST CASES
PAINS AND ACHES
TRADE PLACES WITH FAKES
THE CROWD NOISE REPLACED
WITH PRE RECORDED TAKES
WITH SUICIDE RATES GOING VIRAL
AND MENTAL HEALTH SPIRAL
THE 1% DANCE IN GREED
AS THE FRONTLINE EMBRACE THE NEED
LIKE A SPORTING EVENT
WE ROOT FOR OUR TEAM LIKE BANDWAGON FANS
BUT REAL LIFE NOT A DREAM
DIVISION IN THE HEARTLAND COMING ON STRONG IS IT LOOKING LIKE A WIN FOR ME?
X2
FALSE PROPHETS RELAYING THE BIBLE FOR DISPLAYING
A FASCIST IN CHECK
YET YOU KEEP ON PRAYING
SPEWING LIES AND HATE
WHO MODERATES THE DATE
FOR ANYTHING SPOKEN
WILL BE REPUTED AS BROKEN
THE SYSTEM IS SHATTERED
POWER LINES CROSSED AND TATTERED
DENY ALL THE PROBLEMS
BEFORE BEING BATTERED
YOUR SHEEP THEY KEEP FALLING
WITH LEGAL CASES STALLING
THIS BULLSHIT GAME
OFF TO JAIL THEY'LL BE HAULING
DIVISION IN THE HEARTLAND COMING ON STRONG IS IT LOOKING LIKE A WIN FOR ME?
X2
FOR ME
THEY'LL BE COMING DOWN THE THRONE JUDGING ALL THE CASES WITH A STONE