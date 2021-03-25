Bruce Lee Band prep new EP, release “Division in the Heartland,” proceeds to Stop Asian Hate

Mike Park's current version of Bruce Lee Band (with Jeff Rosenstock, Dan Potthast, and Kevin Higuchi will release a new EP, Division In The Heartland, on May 28 via Mike Park's own Asian Man Records. As you may have guessed from the title, these songs are timely and political. Mike explains:

When writing the songs for the new Bruce Lee Band album I was dealing with anxiety, anger, stress, sadness, hopelessness (still am). And now after being in the fetal position of sadness this past week I again turn to music to bring me out of this rut. These songs were like therapy for me. A chance to yell and play music with friends during a pandemic was more healing than one could ever imagine. I'm not sorry for being political. But I want healing and unity. Will that ever happen in my lifetime? With all my heart, I hope so.

The title track is out now, and though it sounds like a fun ska-punk song on the surface, it's lyrically vicious. "Men in high places afraid of mixed races, pledging the flag to defend racist cases," it begins, and Mike does not mince words one time throughout the entire song. It's powerful, cathartic, and you can stream it below. It features trombone by Jeremy Hunter (Skatune Network, JER, We Are The Union).

Pre-orders for the EP aren't up yet, but you can purchase the new song on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to Stop AAPI Hate.

Lyrics

MEN IN HIGH PLACES AFRAID OF MIXED RACES

PLEDGING THE FLAG

TO DEFEND RACIST CASES

PAINS AND ACHES

TRADE PLACES WITH FAKES

THE CROWD NOISE REPLACED

WITH PRE RECORDED TAKES

WITH SUICIDE RATES GOING VIRAL

AND MENTAL HEALTH SPIRAL

THE 1% DANCE IN GREED

AS THE FRONTLINE EMBRACE THE NEED

LIKE A SPORTING EVENT

WE ROOT FOR OUR TEAM LIKE BANDWAGON FANS

BUT REAL LIFE NOT A DREAM

DIVISION IN THE HEARTLAND COMING ON STRONG IS IT LOOKING LIKE A WIN FOR ME?

X2

FALSE PROPHETS RELAYING THE BIBLE FOR DISPLAYING

A FASCIST IN CHECK

YET YOU KEEP ON PRAYING

SPEWING LIES AND HATE

WHO MODERATES THE DATE

FOR ANYTHING SPOKEN

WILL BE REPUTED AS BROKEN

THE SYSTEM IS SHATTERED

POWER LINES CROSSED AND TATTERED

DENY ALL THE PROBLEMS

BEFORE BEING BATTERED

YOUR SHEEP THEY KEEP FALLING

WITH LEGAL CASES STALLING

THIS BULLSHIT GAME

OFF TO JAIL THEY'LL BE HAULING

DIVISION IN THE HEARTLAND COMING ON STRONG IS IT LOOKING LIKE A WIN FOR ME?

X2

FOR ME

THEY'LL BE COMING DOWN THE THRONE JUDGING ALL THE CASES WITH A STONE