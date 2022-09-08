Bruce McCulloch (Kids in the Hall) announces ‘Tales of Bravery and Stupidity’ fall Off-Broadway run

Kids in the Hall's Bruce McCulloch will be bringing back his one-man show, Tales of Bravery and Stupidity, to NYC's SoHo Playhouse from October 14-16, 18-22, and 25-29 after its two-week run back in June. Tickets are on sale now.

“I can’t wait to be back in my favorite city in this venerable and intimate theatre,” stated Bruce. “Performing for a New York audience is like no other experience.”

In the show, Bruce uses music, stand-up, and storytelling to look at "the bravely stupid things he's done, and things we all do as we try and make sense of our messy lives, as well as the simple things that comfort and connect us all." You can watch a trailer for Tales of Bravery and Stupidity and check out the poster below.

Bruce has had an action-packed year, as Kids in the Hall's first new season of the show in 27 years debuted earlier this year along with documentary Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, both of which are streaming via Amazon Prime Video.