Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp release collaborative song “Wasted Days” (listen)

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have teamed up for a new collaborative song, "Wasted Days," which is their first time ever releasing a song together (but not their first time collaborating; they did that on stage at Beacon Theater in NYC in 2019). It's a warm, rustic folk song and it sounds pretty great. Listen and watch the Thom Zimny-directed video below. The song will appear on John Mellencamp's next album, which is due in 2022.

Bruce was also just announced for the 2021 edition of NYC's annual Stand Up for Heroes, the "Bruce Springsteen Live!" exhibit opens in NJ this Friday (10/1), and a new concert album and film of his 1979 MSG shows is coming out in November.