Bruce Springsteen announces ‘Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts’ album & film

In September 1979, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band played two nights at Madison Square Garden as part of the benefits for MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) that also featured The Doobie Brothers, James Taylor and Carly Simon, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Bonnie Raitt, Gil Scott-Heron and more. Three songs from that were used in the No Nukes documentary/concert film, but now Bruce's full set is being released as a concert album and film that will be out in November.

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts features all 13 songs from The E Street Band's sets, a composite of both nights that have been newly remixed by Bob Clearmountain. The film has been newly edited from original film footage, restored and remixed in HD, and features appearances by Jackson Browne, Tom Petty and Rosemary Butler.

“I quickly realized that these were the best performances and best filming from the Band’s legendary ’70s, and dedicated myself to bringing out the full potential of the footage,” filmmaker and frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny said in a statement. “Having worked as Bruce’s principal director and editor for the last 20 years, I can say without reservation that this newly re-edited, re-mixed and restored 90 minute film is the gold standard for Bruce and the Band live during one of their greatest creative periods.”

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts will be out digitally November 16, and will be out November 19 on vinyl, DVD, Blu-Ray, and CD. You'll be album to rent the film digitally starting November 23, and there are a variety of bundles, including CD/Blu-ray editions, and some cool vintage-looking t-shirts as well. Preorders are available.

You can watch a trailer for The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts film, and check out the packaging and full tracklist, below.

In other news, the Bruce Springsteen Live! exhibit opens October 1 at NJ's Prudential Center.

Pick up classic Bruce Springsteen albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts:

01 Prove It All Night

02 Badlands

03 The Promised Land

04 The River

05 Sherry Darling

06 Thunder Road

07 Jungleland

08 Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

09 Born to Run

10 Stay

11 Detroit Medley

12 Quarter to Three

13 Rave On