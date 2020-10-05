Bruce Springsteen announces ‘Letter To You’ documentary

Bruce Springsteen's new album Letter to You, due out later this month, was recorded live in studio over just five days, with the E Street Band, and no overdubs. You'll get a closer look at the process behind its making in Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You, an Apple TV+ documentary that's due out the same day as the album. Directed by frequent collaborator Thom Zimny and written by Bruce, the film includes in-studio footage (including final-take performances of ten songs from the new album), archival material, and more. Watch the trailer below.

So far we've heard "Ghosts" and Letter To You's title track, and Bruce has mentioned a discovering a few "lost albums" while finding the '70s-era songs that make up this album. Stay tuned for more on those.

