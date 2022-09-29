Bruce Springsteen announces soul music covers album ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ shares a track

Bruce Springsteen has announced an album of soul music covers, Only the Strong Survive, due November 11 via Columbia (pre-order). Bruce says:

I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the ’60s and ’70s? I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.

The first single is a faithful and very Springsteenian cover of Frank Wilson's "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)," and that comes with a performance video directed by Thom Zimny. Check it out below.

Tracklist

01 Only the Strong Survive

02 Soul Days [ft. Sam Moore]

03 Nightshift

04 Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

05 The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore

06 Turn Back the Hands of Time

07 When She Was My Girl

08 Hey, Western Union Man

09 I Wish It Would Rain

10 Don’t Play That Song

11 Any Other Way

12 I Forgot to Be Your Lover [ft. Sam Moore]

13 7 Rooms of Gloom

14 What Becomes of the Brokenhearted

15 Someday We’ll Be Together