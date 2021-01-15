Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters & more playing virtual Inauguration concert

With security concerns and the continuing coronavirus pandemic threatening Washington DC, the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won't be happening with its usual pageantry, nor can we expect the kind of large-scale musical event that's happened alongside it in the past (remember Three Doors Down in 2017?). However, Deadline reports that a primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks, Celebrating America, will air in lieu of an event on site. It's set to feature performances filmed at "iconic locations across the country," from artists including Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemmons, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 20, on most major networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and CNN.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, who previously joined Biden on the campaign trail, will be singing the national anthem at Biden's inauguration. Jennifer Lopez is also scheduled to perform.

Ahead of the inauguration, the Biden administration is throwing another streaming concert, "We the People," which they are calling an opportunity for Americans "to unite and come together, virtually, across the country." "An experience usually reserved for people able to travel to Washington in person, this concert will be available to all supporters across the country, no matter where you are or what you can afford to donate," a statement continues.

Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing host "We the People", which airs on January 17 at 8 PM ET. Carole King, James Taylor, Fall Out Boy, Ben Harper, Will.i.am and more are set to perform and appear, and you can watch with a donation via ActBlue.