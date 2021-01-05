Bruce Springsteen has “big surprise” planned for 2021

Bruce Springsteen released Letter To You with the E Street Band in 2020, and, for obvious reasons, he hasn't been able to do any touring around it yet. While it's possible COVID restrictions on large-scale concerts in the US may lift before 2021 is over, it'll likely be at least another year before Bruce hits the road supporting Letter To You. "If things go according to what Dr. Fauci is projecting, as soon as we can we’ll be out there, and that might be somewhere in the New Year of 2022," Bruce said in a recent interview on his E Street Radio SiriusXM station with Jim Rotolo.

“I’m completely projecting because no one really knows, he continued, "but that’s what I think, according to all the information that’s available at this moment."

Meanwhile, Bruce does have something planned for this year, although he won't say what just yet. "I have some projects coming up this year that I won’t tell because it’s going to be a secret then a big surprise," he said, "but I do have things to keep me busy this year that will give the fans something to bide their time with." As to what those projects are, stay tuned.

Listen to the interview clip below.

Bruce and the E Street Band appeared on SNL in December to perform a couple of Letter to You tracks. Watch them play "Ghosts" and "I'll See You In My Dreams" below.