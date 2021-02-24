Bruce Springsteen has DWI charges dropped, but fined $540 for drinking in the park

Bruce Springsteen was arrested back in November for DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in an "enclosed area," Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ. Those charges have now been dropped, as prosecutors said that his blood-alcohol level had been too low to meet the legal burden of proof.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Springsteen's blood alcohol-content hasn't been officially verified yet, but a source told The Asbury Park Press that it was 0.02, well below NJ's legal limit.

Springsteen did admit to consuming alcohol, telling Magistrate Judge Anthony Mautone over videoconferencing software on Wednesday (2/24), "I had two small shots of tequila." He was required to pay a $540 fine by Mautone, who said, "rarely would you see a driver’s abstract so devoid of any entries. I’m convinced a fine is the appropriate sentence in this case."

Mitchell Ansell, Springsteen's lawyer, released a statement, saying, "Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance. The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of driving under the influence (DUI) and reckless driving and therefore, dismissed both of those charges. Mr Springsteen, who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily plead guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500. We want to thank the court and will have no further comment at this time."

Meanwhile, Jeep pulled their commercials starring Springsteen, which premiered during the Super Bowl, after news of his arrest broke.

Springsteen is also co-hosting a new podcast with Barack Obama.