Bruce Springsteen joined Coldplay at MetLife Stadium show (pics, video, setlist)

Coldplay are on their Music of the Spheres tour, which landed in the NYC area for a pair of shows at East Rutherford, NJ's MetLife Stadium over the weekend. They had a very special guest on hand for Sunday night's (6/5) show, NJ's own Bruce Springsteen, who joined the band for two acoustic renditions, "Working on a Dream" with the full band, and "Dancing in the Dark," with just Springsteen on guitar and Chris Martin on piano.

"I have a tattoo on my arm which is because this person is my hero," Martin introduced Springsteen, NJ.com points out. "I can’t believe we get to say it, but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen."

Find fan-taken video of Springsteen's appearance, pictures from Sunday night's show by Toby Tenenbaum, and the setlist, below.

At their Metlife show on Saturday night (6/4), Coldplay brought out Kylie Minogue to perform he song "Can't Get You Out of My Head" and you can watch video of that below.

Bruce is returning to the road in 2023 with the E Street Band, although North American dates are still to be announced. Stay tuned.

SETLIST: COLDPLAY @ METLIFE STADIUM, 6/5/2022

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

Charlie Brown

The Scientist

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Let Somebody Go

In My Place

Yellow

Sunrise

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

Midnight

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Sparks

Working on a Dream (with Bruce Springsteen)

Dancing in the Dark (with Bruce Springsteen)

Humankind

Fix You

Biutyful