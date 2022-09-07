Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj & more set for 2022 Stand Up for Heroes benefit

NYC's annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit has announced its 2022 edition, happening on November 7 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. The event raises money for The Bob Woodruff Foundation, which supports veterans and their families; they also present it, along with the New York Comedy Festival.

This year's lineup features Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Iliza Shlesinger, Jeff Ross, Hasan Minhaj, The Lumineers, and Amber Iman, and tickets are on sale now.

Watch Bruce's performance at the 2021 edition of the benefit below.

Bruce is also touring with The E Street Band in 2023.