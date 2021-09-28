Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan & more set for Stand Up for Heroes 2021

NYC's annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit returns November 8 to its new home of Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center, having previously taken place at Town Hall, Beacon Theatre, and most recently the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and the NY Comedy Festival, the lineup includes Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, and Donnell Rawlings.

Tickets go on sale September 28 and will benefit the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which provides aid to military veterans and their families.

Watch Bruce Springsteen's performance (with an intro by Jon Stewart) from the virtual 2020 edition: