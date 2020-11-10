Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart & more playing Stand Up For Heroes virtual benefit

The annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit, which usually happens during the New York Comedy Festival, is going virtual this year. What hasn't changed is the lineup of talent who'll appear, including previous performers like Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Sheryl Crow, and Ray Romano as well as Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, Patti Scialfa, Nate Bargatze, Ronny Chieng, Mickey Guyton, and Iliza Shlesinger, plus appearances by Prince Harry, and Jeannie Gaffigan. The benefit will air on Wednesday, November 18 at 9 PM EST on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook Watch, Cheddar, Twitch, and Armed Forces Network.

As always, Stand Up for Heroes raises money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which benefits injured veterans and servicemen and military families. "For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military," Bob wrote in a statement. "This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes."