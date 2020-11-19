Bruce Springsteen & Jon Stewart took a ride, performed & more on benefit stream (watch!)

Usually the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit happens at Madison Square Garden during the NY Comedy Festival. With the pandemic continuing to escalate to new levels, this year it went virtual. The lineup included many of the benefit's regulars, with host Jon Stewart, Bruce Springsteen and his wife/bandmate Patti Scialfa, Tiffany Haddish, Sheryl Crow, Ray Romano and more. It aired on ABC News Live and various online platforms Wednesday night and if you missed it you can watch an archive of the whole thing.

Springsteen and Stewart open the special riding on a motorcycle -- riding very slowly, with Jon in the sidecar -- before rolling up to roadhouse bar for a little intro banter. ("Worst uber ride ever!" jokes Jon.) Springsteen performed his songs, which were shown throughout the special, at the bar, including two songs from new album, Letter to You (“House Of A Thousand Guitars” and “I’ll See You In My Dreams”), with Patti Scialfa. In between he performed a solo-acoustic rendition of "Long Walk Home" from 2007's Magic.

Elsewhere: Sheryl Crow performs "I Shall Believe," Tiffany Haddish reads a bunch of kids a bedtime story over Zoom, and comedian Nate Bargatze performs a set to an audience of Brad Paisley who then comes up to sing a song. Throughout the special there are messages about the Bob Woodruff Foundation for which Stand Up for Heroes raises money and benefits injured veterans and servicemen and military families.

Watch the whole special below.