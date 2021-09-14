“Bruce Springsteen Live!” traveling exhibit opening in NJ in October

Some of Bruce Springsteen's most memorable artifacts are going on display as part of "Bruce Springsteen Live!," a new travelling exhibit which will open, naturally, in New Jersey, on October 1 at the Grammy Museum Experience in the Prudential Center. It runs through March 20, 2022 and tickets are on sale now.

The exhibit will feature Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band instruments, stage costumes, concert posters and photography, as well as performance footage, exclusive interviews and "unique interactive displays to immerse fans in Springsteen and the band's creative process."

“As we reopen the doors to our museum and so many of us return to the workplace, it only seemed fitting that we would look to ‘The Boss’ to lead the way.” said the Grammy Museum Experience's Mark Conklin. "No musical artist has captured the spirit and resiliency of New Jerseyans in song better than Bruce Springsteen, so we couldn’t imagine a more appropriate exhibit at this moment.”

Among the artifacts on display are Bruce's Fender Esquire guitar featured on the Born to Run album cover, the "Tunnel of Love" ticket booth from the 1988 Tunnel of Love tour, and Clarence Clemons' saxophone, which is now used by the late magician's nephew, Jake Clemons, who is now part of the E Street Band.

The Grammy Museum Experience is open from 11 AM - 6 PM Thursdays through Sundays on non-event days, and 11 AM to 8 PM on event days. After its run in NJ, "Bruce Springsteen Live" will move to Los Angeles in the fall of 2022.

Bruce Springsteen performed at the 9/11 memorial tribute on Saturday, playing "I'll See You in My Dreams." You can watch that below.