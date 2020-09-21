Bruce Springsteen says he has an archival box with full “lost albums” on the way

Bruce Springsteen recently announced his new album with the E Street Band, Letter To You (and released the very good title track), and that album includes new recordings of three songs that Springsteen wrote and abandoned in the '70s. As Stereogum points out, Bruce revealed in a new Rolling Stone feature that he rediscovered those songs as he was going through his archives for an upcoming archival box set, which is the sequel to 1998's Tracks. That includes a few full "lost albums." Here's more, via RS:

He’s got “a lot of projects” in the works, including all of that work on his archives, which include various full “lost albums” along with more scattered outtakes. (Weinberg, for one, has been in the studio to overdub at least 40 old songs “in all different styles” over the past three years. “Any other artist would kill to get these songs,” the drummer says.) Some of these songs will appear on a second volume of Tracks, some perhaps in other formats. “There’s a lot of really good music left,” Springsteen says, noting that he enjoys collaborating with his former selves. “You just go back there. It’s not that hard. If I pull out something from 1980, or 1985, or 1970, it’s amazing how you can slip into that voice. It’s just sort of a headspace. All of those voices remain available to me, if I want to go to them.”

Read more here and stay tuned for more on the upcoming box set. Meanwhile, listen to "Letter To You" below...