Bruce Springsteen shares “Ghosts” off upcoming album

Bruce Springsteen's new album Letter To You arrives 10/23 via Columbia (pre-order), and he's now shared the second single from it. The album was recorded live in studio with the E Street Band in just five days with no overdubs, and it includes a few songs that Bruce originally wrote back in the '70s. "Ghosts" isn't one of those songs, but it does recall the arena-sized heartland rock of his '70s era more than the previously released title track did. It's a very fun, very Springsteen-sounding anthem and you can check out its lyric video below.

Bruce also recently revealed that he rediscovered the '70s songs that will be on this album when he went digging through his archives for an upcoming archival box set, which will include a few full "lost albums." Stay tuned for more on that.