Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle & more played the 2022 John Henry’s Friends benefit (pics, video)

Monday at Town Hall was the annual John Henry's Friends benefit, organized by Steve Earle and City Winery with proceeds going to NYC's Keswell School, that helps kids with autism get the education they deserve. There are always some big names on the bill, but this year was extra big with Bruce Springsteen, who played four songs near the end of the night: "Darkness at the Edge of Town" and "The Promised Land" solo, then Willie Nile came out for "Glory Days," and then Steve Earle & The Dukes joined him for "Pink Cadillac."

The show also featured sets from Nile, aka The Mayor of Greenwich Village, Rosanne Cash, The Mastersons, and pianist Matt Savage, who taught at the Keswell School and performed a jazzy cover of Alanis Morissette's "Head Over Feet."

Steve Earle & The Dukes were the last act of the night, playing a full set set that ended with a version of his late son Justin Townes Earle's "Harlem River Blues," before bringing everyone out for a cover of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Teach Your Children Well."

Pictures from the whole night by Toby Tenenbaum, plus video of all four of Bruce Springsteen's songs and the all-star encore, are in this post.

Steve Earle is playing the Justin Townes Earle tribute in Nashville next month with Lucinda Williams, Jason Isbell and more.