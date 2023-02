Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band add more 2023 tour dates, including MetLife Stadium

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band have added 18 more North American dates to their 2023 tour, which happen in August, September, November and December. The new run of dates begins August 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field and wraps up December 8 in San Francisco, including two nights in Philly, Toronto, Los Angeles and more. There are also two shows at East Rutherford, NJ's MetLife Stadium on August 30 and September 1.

Tickets for the just-announced shows will go on sale over the next two weeks via Ticketmaster Verified Fan. The MetLife shows go on sale February 24 at 10 AM Eastern.

The E Street Band are on tour now, hitting Houston tonight, and spring dates include five NYC-area shows at Madison Square Garden on April 1, Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 3, Belmont's UBS Arena on April 9 and 11, and a homecoming NJ show at Newark's Prudential Center on April 14. All dates are listed below.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - 2023 Tour Dates

FEB 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

FEB 16 Austin, TX Moody Center

FEB 18 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

FEB 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

FEB 25 Portland, OR Moda Center

FEB 27 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

MAR 2 Denver, CO Ball Arena

MAR 5 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

MAR 7 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

MAR 9 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

MAR 12 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

MAR 14 Albany, NY MVP Arena

MAR 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

MAR 18 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

MAR 20 Boston, MA TD Garden

MAR 23 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

MAR 25 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

MAR 27 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

MAR 29 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

APR 1 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

APR 3 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

APR 5 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

APR 7 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena

APR 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

APR 11 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

APR 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

MAY 30 Edinburgh, UK BT Murrayfield Stadium

JUN 16 Birmingham, UK Villa Park

JUL 6 London, UK BST Hyde Park

JUL 8 London, UK BST Hyde Park

August 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 24 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 28 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 30 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 1 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 7 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

September 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

September 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

November 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 18 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 20 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

November 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

December 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 6 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center