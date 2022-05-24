Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce 2023 tour

Between the pandemic and his Broadway run, it's been a minute since Bruce Springsteen has taken the E Street Band on the road for a tour -- since their The River dates wrapped up in 2017. He's now announced that February of 2023 will see the band's return to the stage, for US arena dates and European stadium shows.

"After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Bruce says. "And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond."

The North American dates, which will include a legs beginning in February and August, are still to be announced, but they have revealed the European shows, which begin in late April and run through July, with stops in Spain, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and more. Shows in the UK and Belgium are still to be announced, and you can see all current dates below.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND: 2023 TOUR

April 28, 2023 Barcelona, Spain­ Estadi Olímpic

May 5, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena

May 7, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena

May 13, 2023 Paris, France La Défense Arena

May 18, 2023 Ferrara, Italy Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21, 2023 Rome, Italy Circo Massimo

May 25, 2023 Amsterdam, The Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA

June 11, 2023 Landgraaf, The Netherlands Megaland

June 13, 2023 Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund

June 21, 2023 Düsseldorf, Germany Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi

June 26, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi

June 30, 2023 Oslo, Norway Voldsløkka

July 11, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken

July 13, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken

July 15, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

July 18, 2023 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadion

July 23, 2023 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

July 25, 2023 Monza, Italy Prato della Gerascia,

Autodromo di Monza