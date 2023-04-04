Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band continued NYC run at Barclays Center (pics, video, setlist)

There was a lot of heart at the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band show Monday, April 3, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. How much heart? So much that Springsteen ripped open the buttons on his black collar shirt to reveal his naked chest after “Dancing in the Dark.” Granted, he's been doing this at every show on the tour, and it could be interpreted as salute to the great soul men of the past, like Marvin Gaye and Teddy Pendergrass, whose disrobing was always a heated flashpoint of their shows. Springsteen, 73, recently released an album of soul covers, “Only the Strong Survive.” [Asbury Park Press]

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are on their first tour since 2016, and having made their grand return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, on Monday they stopped in Brooklyn for a sold out show at Barclays Center. Much of the setlist for the nearly three-hour set was the same as Saturday night, but there were a few changes too, including the addition of "It's Hard to Be a Saint in the City" and "Land of Hope and Dreams," the latter of which began the encore.

During "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," which ended the full-band portion of the encore, the band paid tribute to late founding E Street bandmembers Danny Federici and Clarence Clemons with photos of them shown on the screens above and to the sides of the stage. Bruce also talked about his late Castiles bandmate and friend George Theiss before Letter To You's "Last Man Standing," saying that the loss of George had left him as the last surviving member of his old high school band.

Bruce ended the night onstage alone with a guitar and harmonica for a stirring solo rendition of "I'll See You in My Dreams." See pictures from Monday night's show by Ellen Qbertplaya, the full setlist, and some attendee-taken video clips below.

Bruce has more NYC and NJ area shows still to come, at Belmont's UBS Arena on April 9 and 11, Newark's Prudential Center on April 14, and East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium on August 30 and September 1.

SETLIST: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN @ BARCLAYS CENTER, 4/3/2023

No Surrender

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Out in the Street

Candy's Room

Kitty's Back

Nightshift

It's Hard to Be a Saint in the City

Johnny 99

The E Street Shuffle

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night

She's the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Encore:

Land of Hope and Dreams

Thunder Road

Born to Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

I'll See You in My Dreams