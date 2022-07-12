Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band detail 2023 US Tour (5 NYC-area shows)
After announcing European dates with the E Street Band next year, Bruce Springsteen has now unveiled the first US leg of his 2023 tour. The 31 dates are his first full-band North American shows since September of 2016, and they run from February through April. See all dates below.
There are five NYC-area dates: Madison Square Garden on April 1, Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 3, Elmont's UBS Arena on April 9 and 11, and a homecoming NJ show at Newark's Prudential Center on April 14.
Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale for most shows is happening now through Sunday, July 17, and the first onsale period for those begins Wednesday, July 20 at 10 AM local time. For dates at the Toyota Center (Houston, TX), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA), Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland, OH), the general onsale will begin at 10 AM local time on their respective onsale dates, no Verified Fan code required.
Bruce also has a second leg of North American dates beginning in August that are still to be announced, and the first European leg of the tour begins in late April and runs through July.
Bruce recently joined Paul McCartney and Coldplay at their NJ shows.
Order Springsteen vinyl and books in the BV store.
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND: 2023 US TOUR
FEB 1 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
FEB 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
FEB 5 Orlando, FL Amway Center
FEB 7 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live
FEB 10 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
FEB 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center
FEB 16 Austin, TX Moody Center
FEB 18 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
FEB 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
FEB 25 Portland, OR Moda Center
FEB 27 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
MAR 2 Denver, CO Ball Arena
MAR 5 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
MAR 7 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
MAR 9 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
MAR 12 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
MAR 14 Albany, NY MVP Arena
MAR 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
MAR 18 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
MAR 20 Boston, MA TD Garden
MAR 23 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
MAR 25 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
MAR 27 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena
MAR 29 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
APR 1 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
APR 3 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
APR 5 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
APR 7 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena
APR 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
APR 11 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
APR 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center