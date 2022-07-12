Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band detail 2023 US Tour (5 NYC-area shows)

After announcing European dates with the E Street Band next year, Bruce Springsteen has now unveiled the first US leg of his 2023 tour. The 31 dates are his first full-band North American shows since September of 2016, and they run from February through April. See all dates below.

There are five NYC-area dates: Madison Square Garden on April 1, Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 3, Elmont's UBS Arena on April 9 and 11, and a homecoming NJ show at Newark's Prudential Center on April 14.

Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale for most shows is happening now through Sunday, July 17, and the first onsale period for those begins Wednesday, July 20 at 10 AM local time. For dates at the Toyota Center (Houston, TX), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA), Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland, OH), the general onsale will begin at 10 AM local time on their respective onsale dates, no Verified Fan code required.

Bruce also has a second leg of North American dates beginning in August that are still to be announced, and the first European leg of the tour begins in late April and runs through July.

Bruce recently joined Paul McCartney and Coldplay at their NJ shows.

Bruce Springsteen 2023 US tour loading...

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND: 2023 US TOUR

FEB 1 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

FEB 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

FEB 5 Orlando, FL Amway Center

FEB 7 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

FEB 10 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

FEB 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

FEB 16 Austin, TX Moody Center

FEB 18 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

FEB 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

FEB 25 Portland, OR Moda Center

FEB 27 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

MAR 2 Denver, CO Ball Arena

MAR 5 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

MAR 7 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

MAR 9 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

MAR 12 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

MAR 14 Albany, NY MVP Arena

MAR 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

MAR 18 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

MAR 20 Boston, MA TD Garden

MAR 23 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

MAR 25 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

MAR 27 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

MAR 29 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

APR 1 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

APR 3 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

APR 5 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

APR 7 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena

APR 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

APR 11 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

APR 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center