Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nile & more playing 2021 John Henry’s Friends benefit in NYC

Steve Earle & The Dukes and City Winery have announced the seventh annual John Henry's Friends benefit concert, benefiting The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (and where Earle's son, John Henry, is a student). The 2021 edition happens on December 13 at The Town Hall in NYC, with performances from Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, The Mastersons, Willie Nile, Matt Savage, and Steve Earle & The Dukes.

“The John Henry’s Friends concerts are obviously a labor of love for myself as well as an expression of the generosity of all the performers who have suited up and showed up over the years," Earle says. "I’m especially grateful for this year’s new friends, my neighbor Willie Nile, my old friend Rosanne Cash and my hero Bruce Springsteen."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 11/5 at 3 PM ET, with a GA presale for Town Hall and City Winery members starting Wednesday 11/3 at 3 PM ET. There are also VIP packages, and those go on sale on Friday 10/29 at 3 PM ET, with a presale starting Wednesday 10/27 at 3 PM ET.

Steve Earle & The Dukes have some other live dates coming up as part of the 2021 edition of The Lantern Tour, with Emmylou Harris, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Amy Helm, Gaby Moreno, and Thao, and they also play the 2022 Outlaw Country Cruise.

