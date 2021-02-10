Bruce Springsteen’s Jeep ad pulled after DWI arrest news

Jeep has pulled their two-minute commercial starring Bruce Springsteen, which premiered during the Super Bowl on Sunday, after news broke today (2/10) that the singer had been arrested back in November for DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in an enclosed area.

The New York Times confirmed with the NJ National Park Service that the incident happened November 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey. "Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," the spokesperson said. Springsteen has a court appointment scheduled "in the next few weeks."

While the ad, titled "The Middle," has been pulled from YouTube, Pitchfork notes it is still streaming on Springsteen's Instagram. Neither Springsteen nor Jeep have not commented on the arrest as of yet.

Springsteen is currently scheduled to play the Light of Day Foundation’s Winter Love Fest 2021 virtual benefit on February 13 with Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers.