Bruce Springsteen’s manager defends “fair price” of tickets for upcoming tour

Many Bruce Springsteen fans have been up in arms over the ticket prices for his and The E Street Band's 2023 tour, which, thanks to Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing" system, has premium seats selling for $1000 - $5000. Earlier this week, Ticketmaster defended the system -- that allows the price of tickets to fluctuate with demand (and supposedly deter scalpers) --and now Springsteen manager Jon Landau has also defended their ticket prices.

“In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing,” Landau said in a statement given to The New York Times. “We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others." He continued: “Regardless of the commentary about a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 range. I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”

According to Ticketmaster, elite-priced platinum tickets only accounted for 11.2% of tickets sold, with only 1% going for above $1000, with the rest falling between $59.50 to $399. Ticketmaster says that the average ticket went for a not-cheap $262, with 56% being sold for under $200.

Tickets for Springsteen's NYC-area shows -- Madison Square Garden on April 1, Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 3 (not a Ticketmaster show), Belmont's UBS Arena on April 9 and 11 and NJ's Prudential Center on April 14 -- go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM.