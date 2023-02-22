Bruiser and Bicycle announce new album for Topshelf, share “1000 Engines”

Albany, NY band Bruiser and Bicycle announced their new album Holy Red Wagon today with the release of lead single "1000 Engines." It's a dense mix of freak folk, art pop, and psych rock, sprawling between interludes of breathy recorder and crashing drums. "'1000 Engines' was musically inspired by the cacophony of early Mercury Rev, and the texture of the Caribbean band, Exuma," explains band member Nick Whittemore. He continues:

Clockwork has been the accepted symbol for the deterministic happenings of the world, but '1000 Engines' is a song that likens these forces to something else. We imagine an engine occupied by a conscious force. While clockwork appears to move innocuously, an engine moves violently. This world is inhabited by '1000 engines,' and we're at the mercy of accelerating mechanics.

"1000 Engines" is the first glimpse at Holy Red Wagon, which is due on April 5 via Topshelf Records (pre-order). It's the band's second full-length album and Topshelf debut following 2019's Woods Come Find Me. Holy Red Wagon was produced, engineered, and mixed by Scoops Dadaris and mastered by Alan Douches. Check out the artwork and tracklist and listen to "1000 Engines" below.

Holy Red Wagon Tracklisting

Aerial Shipyards

Unknown Orchard

Lunette Fields Speak

Superdealer

Cinnabar Altar

Rats Come to Play

Forks of the Jailhouse

1000 Engines

We Thought the Sky