Brutus announce new album ‘Unison Life,’ share “Liar”
Brutus returned earlier this month with new single "Dust," and now they've announced a new album, Unison Life, due October 21 via Sargent House (pre-order). “I wanted every song to feel like the last song we’ll ever write,” singer Stefanie Mannaerts said. “It killed me inside because it’s almost an impossibly high standard, but that was my personal goal for this album. It was a two-year quest of trying to do better.”
The album includes "Dust," as well as the just-released "Liar," which is a great example of this band's ability to deliver towering blends of post-hardcore, post-rock, sludge metal, pop melodies, and more. It also comes with a cinematic video directed by Maximiliaan Dierickx, and you can check that out below.
Tracklist
Miles Away
Brave
Victoria
What Have We Done
Dust
Liar
Chainlife
Storm
Dreamlife
Desert Rain