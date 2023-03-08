Brutus touring the US in May (headlining NYC show & dates with Converge included)

The great, genre-blurring Belgian heavy trio Brutus are returning to the US this May. They're playing a few festivals (Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, and Welcome to Rockville), doing a run with Converge and Frail Body, and wrapping things up with a headlining NYC show on May 30 at Gramercy Theatre. Tickets for the NYC show go on sale Friday (3/10) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Last year, Brutus released their third album Unison Life via Sargnet House. Converge included it on their list of their favorite albums of 2022.

Brutus -- 2023 US Tour Dates

MAY 18 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach (FL)

MAY 19 - The Senate - Columbia (SC) *

MAY 20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta (GA) *

MAY 21 - Hanger 1819 - Greensboro (NC) *

MAY 22 - Basement East - Nashville (TN) *

MAY 24 - Fine Line - Minneapolis (MN) *

MAY 25 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago (IL) *

MAY 26 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Fest. - Columbus (OH)

MAY 28 - Boston Calling Music Festival - Boston (MA)

MAY 30 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York (NY)

* supporting Converge, with Frail Body