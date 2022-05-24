Bryant Park 2022 free outdoor summer movie lineup & schedule

Bryant Park's long-running, wildly popular, and free Movie Nights series is back in 2022, offering film screenings every Monday from June 13 - August 15. Here's this year's lineup, which was curated by Vulture, and, except for one movie, is all sequels:

June 13 : Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade

: Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade June 20 : Creed II

: Creed II June 27 : Hairspray

: Hairspray July 4 : Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

: Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation July 11 : Wayne’s World 2

: Wayne’s World 2 July 18 : Scream 2

: Scream 2 July 25 : Beverly Hills Cop 2

: Beverly Hills Cop 2 August 1 : Star Trek VIII: First Contact

: Star Trek VIII: First Contact August 8 : Grease 2

: Grease 2 August 15: The Godfather Part II

The park will open at 5 PM each Monday evening for picnicking and the movies start at 8 PM. More info is here.