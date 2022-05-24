Bryant Park 2022 free outdoor summer movie lineup & schedule
Bryant Park's long-running, wildly popular, and free Movie Nights series is back in 2022, offering film screenings every Monday from June 13 - August 15. Here's this year's lineup, which was curated by Vulture, and, except for one movie, is all sequels:
- June 13: Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade
- June 20: Creed II
- June 27: Hairspray
- July 4: Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
- July 11: Wayne’s World 2
- July 18: Scream 2
- July 25: Beverly Hills Cop 2
- August 1: Star Trek VIII: First Contact
- August 8: Grease 2
- August 15: The Godfather Part II
The park will open at 5 PM each Monday evening for picnicking and the movies start at 8 PM. More info is here.