Bryant Park 2022 free outdoor summer movie lineup & schedule

Bryant Park's long-running, wildly popular, and free Movie Nights series is back in 2022, offering film screenings every Monday from June 13 - August 15. Here's this year's lineup, which was curated by Vulture, and, except for one movie, is all sequels:

  • June 13: Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade
  • June 20: Creed II
  • June 27: Hairspray
  • July 4: Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
  • July 11: Wayne’s World 2
  • July 18: Scream 2
  • July 25: Beverly Hills Cop 2
  • August 1: Star Trek VIII: First Contact
  • August 8: Grease 2
  • August 15: The Godfather Part II

The park will open at 5 PM each Monday evening for picnicking and the movies start at 8 PM. More info is here.

