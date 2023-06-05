Bryant Park 2023 free outdoor summer movie lineup & schedule

A long-running NYC tradition, Bryant Park's Movie Nights series is celebrating its 30th anniversary of free movies under the stars. The 2023 edition happens Monday evenings from June 12 through August 21. This year's slate of films was picked by Vulture editors:

June 12 : Almost Famous

: Almost Famous June 19 : Dreamgirls

: Dreamgirls June 26 : Mean Girls

: Mean Girls July 3 : School of Rock

: School of Rock July 10 : Roman Holiday

: Roman Holiday July 17 : Reality Bites

: Reality Bites July 24 : Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

: Star Trek III: The Search for Spock July 31 : Swingers

: Swingers August 7 : 48 Hours

: 48 Hours August 14 : Zoolander

: Zoolander August 21: Good Burger

Bryant Park's lawn opens 5 PM, weather permitting, for blankets and picnicking with the films beginning at 8 PM. More info is here.