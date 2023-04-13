Bryant Park announces free 2023 Picnic Performances schedule

Bryant Park has shared the lineup for its free 2023 Picnic Performances, featuring 26 live music, theater, and dance events happening between June 1 to September 14. It includes the Ad-Hoc curated Emerging Music Festival, two days of shows on June 23 and June 24, featuring performances by Thus Love, Psymon Spine, and Katy Kirby on day one, and Ky Vöss, Miss Grit, Dead Tooth, and one more artist TBA on day two. Later in the season, 75 Dollar Bill, Ka Baird, and another artist TBA will celebrate the 45th anniversary of experimental arts venue Roulette on August 26.

In addition, New York City Opera, American Symphony Orchestra, and Carnegie Hall Citywide all have events, including a one-night performance of La Bohème on the series' opening night, plus The Barber of Seville and Romeo and Juliet. Dance performances curated by Tiffany Rea-Fisher feature Robin Dunn & friends, Soles of Duende & Josh Johnson, and more. The Classical Theatre of Harlem will also stage Langston In Harlem for one night.

Watch 2022 highlights, and see the full 2023 schedule, below.

Bryant Park Picnic Performances -- 2023 Lineup

June 01 – New York City Opera: La Bohème

June 02 – Jazzmobile: The Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra

June 08 – Contemporary Dance: Robin Dunn + Legendary Friends

June 09 – Contemporary Dance: Dance Heginbotham and Artists TBA

June 15 – Contemporary Dance: Terk Lewis + Kayla Farrish

June 16 – Contemporary Dance: Soles of Duende + Josh Johnson

June 23 – Emerging Music Festival: THUS LOVE, Psymon Spine, Katy Kirby

June 24 – Emerging Music Festival: Ky Vöss, Seramic, Miss Grit, Dead Tooth

June 30 – Jalopy Theatre: Michael Daves Quartet ft. Tony Trischka, Yacouba Sissoko, Terrell King

July 07 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

July 14 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Tessa Lark + Michael Thurber

July 21 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Magos Herrera featuring The Knights

July 28 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Champe-Soukous Collective

August 03 – Ailey Moves NYC: Ailey II

August 04 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Ndlovu Youth Choir

August 11 – Joe's Pub: Shaina Taub

August 18 – New York City Opera: The Barber of Seville

August 19 – New York City Opera: Alessandro Lora in Concert

August 25 – Accordions Around the World: Diana Burco, Suistamon Sähkö, Ragini Ensemble

August 26 – Roulette Intermedium: 75 Dollar Bill, Ka Baird, TBA

September 01 – The Classical Theatre of Harlem: Langston in Harlem

September 07 – American Symphony Orchestra: American Expressions

September 08 – New York City Opera: Romeo and Juliet

September 09 – Drom: Gaye Su Akyol (U.S. Debut)

September 14 – Harlem Stage: 40th Anniversary Celebration