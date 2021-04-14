Bryant Park hosting free concerts & events this summer

SummerStage recently announced they'd be holding shows at Central Park and Marcus Garvey Park this summer after being forced to cancel their 2020 season due to COVID-19, and now Bryant Park has announced a return of live events, too. New York Times reports that Bryant Park will host 25 programs from June to September, each limited to 200 attendees.

Tickets will be free but require advance registration, and temperature checks will be required for attendees. The park's director of public events, Dan Fishman, told New York Times that they're also considering requiring vaccinations or proof of negative COVID test as "options." Most events will also stream live.

While the schedule of shows is mostly still to be announced, the New York Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe’s Pub, the Classical Theater of Harlem, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Town Hall, Elisa Monte Dance, Harlem Stage, National Sawdust, New York Chinese Cultural Center, Limón Dance Company and Greenwich House Music School are among the organizations participating and presenting

Town Hall's show will happen on September 20, closing the season with former Live From Here host Chris Thile. Stay tuned for more from the lineup.