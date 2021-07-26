Bryant Park free Movie Nights series is back (2021 schedule)

New York City is trying to get back to normal, despite the Delta variant, and that includes many long-running outdoor series. Bryant Park has announced the return of its much-loved free Movie Nights series which this year will run Mondays and Tuesdays from August 23 - September 28. Vulture is curating this year's films and things kick off with Clueless on 8/23.

As part of this year's lineup there's a "Broadway to Film" series with three movies that have productions returning to Broadway this fall -- MOULIN ROUGE! (9/14), The Phantom of the Opera (9/27), and Mrs. Doubtfire (9/28) -- and each will feature "surprise guests."

The lawn opens at 5 PM for each event, with films beginning at sunset. Food and wine concessions will be available. The full Bryant Park Movie Nights schedule, as well as audience safety protocols, is still to be announced, but you can check out the lineup as it stands right now below.

BRYANT PARK MOVIE NIGHT SERIES 2021 SCHEDULE

Monday, August 23

Clueless

Tuesday, August 24

TBA

Monday, August 30

TBA

Tuesday, August 31

TBA

Monday, September 6

TBA

Tuesday, September 7

TBA

Monday, September 13

TBA

Tuesday, September 14

MOULIN ROUGE!

Monday, September 27

The Phantom of the Opera

Tuesday, September 28

Mrs. Doubtfire