Bryant Park free Movie Nights series is back (2021 schedule)
New York City is trying to get back to normal, despite the Delta variant, and that includes many long-running outdoor series. Bryant Park has announced the return of its much-loved free Movie Nights series which this year will run Mondays and Tuesdays from August 23 - September 28. Vulture is curating this year's films and things kick off with Clueless on 8/23.
As part of this year's lineup there's a "Broadway to Film" series with three movies that have productions returning to Broadway this fall -- MOULIN ROUGE! (9/14), The Phantom of the Opera (9/27), and Mrs. Doubtfire (9/28) -- and each will feature "surprise guests."
The lawn opens at 5 PM for each event, with films beginning at sunset. Food and wine concessions will be available. The full Bryant Park Movie Nights schedule, as well as audience safety protocols, is still to be announced, but you can check out the lineup as it stands right now below.
BRYANT PARK MOVIE NIGHT SERIES 2021 SCHEDULE
Monday, August 23
Clueless
Tuesday, August 24
TBA
Monday, August 30
TBA
Tuesday, August 31
TBA
Monday, September 6
TBA
Tuesday, September 7
TBA
Monday, September 13
TBA
Tuesday, September 14
MOULIN ROUGE!
Monday, September 27
The Phantom of the Opera
Tuesday, September 28
Mrs. Doubtfire