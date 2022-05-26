Bryant Park’s free Emerging Music Fest 2022: Dougie Pool, Benét, Talia Goddess, more

After three years off due to the pandemic, the Emerging Music Festival returns Manhattan's Bryant Park on June 24 & 25. AdHoc has once again curated the lineup for this free fest with three artists playing each night.

Friday, June 24 includes Richmond-based Benét (who opened for Self Esteem in March) twangy singer-songwriter Dougie Poole and DIY pop artist Daneshevskaya; on Saturday, June 25 its riff-rockers 95 Bulls, rapper Talia Goddess, and L.A.'s Reyna Tropical. You can check out music from all six artists below.

More info on the 2022 Emerging Music Festival is here.

95 Bulls play a free show on June 4 at Rippers in the Rockaways with Oneida and Sky Creature; Dougie Pool also plays Market Hotel on June 30 with Jerry Paper.

Bryant Park is also hosting free movies on Mondays again this summer.