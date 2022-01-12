Buck-O-Nine vocalist Jon Pebsworth suffered a heart attack; GoFundMe launched; shows postponed

Jon Pebsworth, frontman of San Diego ska-punk vets Buck-O-Nine, has suffered a heart attack and is currently wearing a life vest to help prevent another cardiac arrest while awaiting further tests, and a GoFundMe was launched to help Jon out with his medical bills. This happened just before the band were about to begin their previously announced 'In Defense of Ska Tour' with Mustard Plug, Omnigone, and In Defense of Ska author Aaron Carnes reading excerpts from his book, but the tour is now being pushed back to September due to Jon's condition.

The GoFundMe reads:

On December 30th 2021, our band-mate, friend and brother, Jon Pebsworth, was rushed to the hospital after experiencing extreme chest pains. When he arrived, he and his wife Nuryah were told he was having a massive heart attack.

Thankfully it was caught in time, and successful surgery was performed.

After further testing, doctors discovered that the heart arrhythmia Jon has had since he was born was made worse due to the heart attack. He is currently wearing a life vest to help prevent another cardiac arrest while awaiting further tests in the coming weeks, to determine the extent of his condition.

Due to this traumatic and life-threatening event, Buck-O-Nine has rescheduled our January tour of the western United States.

Jon will be recovering for a minimum of 3-4 months, and may incur additional costs associated with further medical treatment. In addition, his wife Nuryah owns a small shop in Encinitas, CA and is currently only able to open part time, so that she can take proper care of Jon’s medical needs.

Due to the financial challenges the above has given rise to, we are asking for your kind donation in support of Jon and Nuryah’s financial security.

Jon has a tattoo commemorating his "crazy" heart, so we're using #jonscrazyheart as a hashtag for social media - please help by sharing as well!

We’re all looking forward to the day Pebs can hit the stage again and do what he loves so much!