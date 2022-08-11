Buddy Guy shares Jason Isbell duet “Gunsmoke Blues” off upcoming album

Blues legend Buddy Guy will release his new album The Blues Don't Lie on September 30 via RCA (pre-order), and it'll feature "Gunsmoke Blues," a powerful song about mass shootings that was made with Jason Isbell. "Still hard to believe I’m on a song with ⁦Buddy Guy,⁩ but here it is, out today," Jason wrote. "Can’t imagine a higher honor, and it’s a great song too." Check it out below.

The album also features Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello, Bobby Rush, James Taylor, and Wendy Moten. Full tracklist below.

Buddy Guy loading...

Tracklist

1. I Let My Guitar Do The Talking

2. Blues Don'tLie

3. The World Needs Love

4. We Go Back (featuring Mavis Staples)

5. Symptoms Of Love (featuring Elvis Costello)

6. Follow The Money (featuring James Taylor)

7. Well Enough Alone

8. What's Wrong With That (featuring Bobby Rush)

9. Gunsmoke Blues (featuring Jason Isbell)

10. House Party (featuring Wendy Moten)

11. Sweet Thing

12. Backdoor Scratchin

13. I've Got A Feeling

14. Rabbit Blood

15. Last Call

16. King Bee