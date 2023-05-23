Buffalo Daughter on tour now in support of ‘New Rock’ & ‘I’ reissues

Japanese trio Buffalo Daughter are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, and just reissued their 1998 album New Rock (which was originally out on Beastie Boys' Grand Royal label) and 2001's I. Both have been remastered and come with bonus tracks. Listen to both below.

The band will be supporting those reissues on tour in North America with babybaby_explores starting this week. The first show is at Brooklyn's Public Records on Wednesday, May 24 with Sana Nagano also on the bill. From there they head to Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, L.A., and San Francisco. All dates are listed below.

Buffalo Daughter released We Are the Times, their first album in seven years, back in 2021, and just released a new single earlier this month; listen to that below as well.

BUFFALO DAUGHTER - 2023 TOUR DATES

May 24 - Public Records - Brooklyn, NY

May 26 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

May 27 - L'Escogriffe Bar Spectacle (L'Esco) - Montreal, QC

May 28 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON

May 29 - Schuba's - Chicago, IL

May 30 - X-Ray Arcade - Cudahy, WI

May 31 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Jun 03 - Substation - Seattle, WA

Jun 04 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

Jun 06 - Resident - Los Angeles (LA), CA

Jun 07 - Café du Nord - San Francisco, CA

Jun 25 - WALL&WALL - Shibuya, Japan

Jul 05 - Tokuzo / 得三 - Nagoya, Japan

Jul 07 - Metro - Kyoto, Japan