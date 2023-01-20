Buffalo hardcore band Exhibition announce debut LP for Triple B, share “On the Run”

Buffalo hardcore band Exhibition teased their debut LP with a three-song promo last year, and now they've officially announced it. It's called The Last Laugh and it's due February 27 via Triple B Records (pre-order). It features all three songs from the promo (including the cover of Iron Cross' "Crucified"), along with the just-released track "On the Run." All four songs are great; no-nonsense thrashy hardcore, nothing too fancy, just super tight and infectious. Check them out below.

They've got a hometown show on 2/11 followed by a short Northeast run in March with Combust, C4, and Burning Lord. Flyers below.

Tracklist

1. Exhibition

2. Losing Control

3. Can This Last Forever?

4. Predator

5. Bottom Feeder

6. Your Way Back

7. Crucified

8. The Last Laugh

9. On the Run

10. The Fire

