Buffalo Tom working on first album in 5 years, playing Boston & NYC

Boston indie rock vets Buffalo Tom are working on their first album since 2017's Quiet and Peace (which was their first album in 7 years). No other information has been shared, but the band revealed the news when announcing a one-off NYC show, saying, "No other shows planned. We have to start making another record!"

That NYC show happens at Bowery Ballroom on January 29. In regards to the 6 PM doors, Buffalo Tom say, "A nice early show for you grown-ups." Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM.

Buffalo Tom's only other date is a hometown show this Friday (12/3) at Big Night Live with Ted Leo opening.

The band's 1990 album Birdbrain, which got reissued on vinyl last year, made our Indie Basement Best of 1990 list.

