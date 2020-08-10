Buffalo Tom’s ‘Birdbrain’ getting 30th anniversary vinyl reissue

With a raging, fuzzy and deafeningly loud guitar attack, Boston band Buffalo Tom gained the affectionate nickname Dinosaur Jr Jr in the late '80s. That may also have happened because J. Mascis produced Buffalo Tom's first two albums: 1988's self-titled (released on SST), and their 1990 college radio smash Birdbrain, which was their first for Beggars Banquet. While there was a definite sonic similarity to Dino Jr's ragged squall, Buffalo Tom also hit from the heart, with frontman Bill Janovitz writing deeply affecting songs like "Skeleton Key," "Fortune Teller" and "Enemy."

Out of print on vinyl since its initial release, Birdbrain will finally be back on turntables with a new 30th anniversary edition that will be out October 9 via Beggars Arkive. it's available on mint green vinyl and you can pre-order it now. Listen to the album below.

Buffalo Tom have continued to make great music over the last 30 years, most recently 2018's Quiet and Peace.