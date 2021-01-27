Buggin sign to Flatspot, prep new single “Brainfreeze” b/w Beastie Boys cover (listen)

Last year, Chicago hardcore band Buggin Out made a big impression with their self-titled debut EP on New Morality Zine, and they've since shortened their name to simply Buggin and signed to Flatspot Records (Higher Power, Take Offense, Candy, etc), who will release the band's new "Brainfreeze" single this Friday (1/29). The song comes backed by a fiery cover of the Beastie Boys' "Gratitude," and while you wait for the official release, we're premiering "Brainfreeze" in this post.

The new single was produced by Weekend Nachos' Andy Nelson (with vocal engineering by Jesus Piece's Aaron Heard), and it's a big step up in production quality from the songs on the EP. The song itself feels like a step forward too. It's a real stomper that would open up the pit at any hardcore show (RIP live music), and it finds the band sounding even tighter and more punishing than they did on the EP. Vocalist Bryanna Bennett tells us that it's "a song about having feelings for someone but having trouble expressing it. As a band, we are about having fun and not taking ourselves too seriously. I try to reflect that in our lyrics and keep it lighthearted."

