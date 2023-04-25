Buggin take aim at gender tokenization with “Not Yours” off upcoming debut LP (listen)
Chicago hardcore band Buggin have shared the second taste of their anticipated debut LP Concrete Cowboys, which arrives 6/2 via Flatspot. New single "Not Yours" is a groove-infused rager with anthemic shouts from Bryanna Bennett, who uses the track to take aim at the tokenization they've experienced in the hardcore scene: "A more personal one about dealing with the tokenization of being seen as a girl in hardcore. I’m non-binary and I hate being thrown in ‘female fronted’ categories. We just want to rock without people making it weird or only liking us for that reason." Listen below.
Buggin play The Tribes of Da Moon at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on August 19 & 20 alongside Zulu, Move, Soul Glo, End It, Truth Cult, Thirdface, Burn, Adrienne, Playytime, Kharma, Bleed the Pigs, and more. They also play Detroit's Tied Down Fest, the UK's Outbreak Fest, and they do a Europe/UK tour with Spaced. All dates are listed below.
Buggin -- 2023 Tour Dates
June 4 - Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest
Europe/UK dates (Euro date format):
25.6 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak
w/ Spaced
26.6 - Newcastle, UK @ Head of Steam
27.6 - Newport, UK @ The Cab
28.6 - London, UK @ New Cross Inn
29.6 - Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert
30.6 - Antwerp, BE @ AMC
01.7 - Rennes, FR @ Superbowl of Hardcore
02.7 - Paris, FR @ Esspace
03.7 - Frankfurt, DE @ Exzess
04.7 - Eindhoven, NL @ Dynamo
05.7 - Hannover, DE @ Bei Chez Heinz
06.7 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
07.7 - Velke Mezirici, CZ @ Fajt Fest
08.7 - Halle, DE @ Halt Mich Fest
09.7 - Ieper, BE @ Ieper Fest
August 19-20 - New York, NY @ The Tribes of Da Moon