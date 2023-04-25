Buggin take aim at gender tokenization with “Not Yours” off upcoming debut LP (listen)

Chicago hardcore band Buggin have shared the second taste of their anticipated debut LP Concrete Cowboys, which arrives 6/2 via Flatspot. New single "Not Yours" is a groove-infused rager with anthemic shouts from Bryanna Bennett, who uses the track to take aim at the tokenization they've experienced in the hardcore scene: "A more personal one about dealing with the tokenization of being seen as a girl in hardcore. I’m non-binary and I hate being thrown in ‘female fronted’ categories. We just want to rock without people making it weird or only liking us for that reason." Listen below.

Buggin play The Tribes of Da Moon at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on August 19 & 20 alongside Zulu, Move, Soul Glo, End It, Truth Cult, Thirdface, Burn, Adrienne, Playytime, Kharma, Bleed the Pigs, and more. They also play Detroit's Tied Down Fest, the UK's Outbreak Fest, and they do a Europe/UK tour with Spaced. All dates are listed below.

Buggin -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 4 - Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest

Europe/UK dates (Euro date format):

25.6 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak

w/ Spaced

26.6 - Newcastle, UK @ Head of Steam

27.6 - Newport, UK @ The Cab

28.6 - London, UK @ New Cross Inn

29.6 - Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert

30.6 - Antwerp, BE @ AMC

01.7 - Rennes, FR @ Superbowl of Hardcore

02.7 - Paris, FR @ Esspace

03.7 - Frankfurt, DE @ Exzess

04.7 - Eindhoven, NL @ Dynamo

05.7 - Hannover, DE @ Bei Chez Heinz

06.7 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

07.7 - Velke Mezirici, CZ @ Fajt Fest

08.7 - Halle, DE @ Halt Mich Fest

09.7 - Ieper, BE @ Ieper Fest

August 19-20 - New York, NY @ The Tribes of Da Moon