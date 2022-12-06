Built to Spill announce 2023 tour (BV presale for Brooklyn Made shows)

Built to Spill have announced a massive 2023 North American tour that kicks off at Boise's Treefort Music Festival on March 23 and wraps up back in Boise on May 13, with stops in between Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Little Rock, Nashville, Atlanta, DC, NYC, Philly, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Kalamazoo, Omaha, Salt Lake City and more. All dates are listed below.

Their NYC visit is three intimate shows at Brooklyn Made on April 21-23. You can get tickets for those early with the BrooklynVegan presale that begins Wednesday, December 7 at 10 AM. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local time.

Built to Spill released When the Wind Forgets Your Name, their first album for Sub Pop, back in August. Listen to that below.

Built to Spill - 2022 Tour Dates

Tue. Dec. 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre %

Wed. Dec. 07 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up %

Thu. Dec. 08 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House %

Fri. Dec. 09 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's %

Sat. Dec. 10 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's %

Thu. Mar. 23 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

Fri. Mar. 24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

Sat. Mar. 25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

Sun. Mar. 26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

Tue. Mar. 28 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

Wed. Mar. 29 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

Thu. Mar. 30 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley

Fri. Mar. 31 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley

Sat. Apr. 01 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

Sun. Apr. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Mon. Apr. 03 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

Tue. Apr. 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

Thu. Apr. 06 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

Fri. Apr. 07 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sat. Apr. 08 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (outdoor stage)

Mon. Apr. 10 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

Tue. Apr. 11 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Wed. Apr. 12 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Thu. Apr. 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - (Heaven)

Fri. Apr. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Sat. Apr. 15 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Sun. Apr. 16 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

Tue. Apr. 18 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

Wed. Apr. 19 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

Thu. Apr. 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Fri. Apr. 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

Sat. Apr. 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

Sun. Apr. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

Tue. Apr. 25 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Wed. Apr. 26 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Thu. Apr. 27 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Fri. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Sat. Apr. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sun. Apr. 30 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Mon. May 01 - Bloomington, IN - The Bluebird

Tue. May 02 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe

Thu. May 04 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Fri. May 05 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Sat. May 06 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

Sun. May 07 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

Tue. May 09 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Wed. May 10 - Ft Collins, CO - The Aggie

Thu. May-11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater & Club

Fri. May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sat. May 13 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

% w/ Prism Bitch, Blood Lemon