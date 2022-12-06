Built to Spill announce 2023 tour (BV presale for Brooklyn Made shows)
Built to Spill have announced a massive 2023 North American tour that kicks off at Boise's Treefort Music Festival on March 23 and wraps up back in Boise on May 13, with stops in between Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Little Rock, Nashville, Atlanta, DC, NYC, Philly, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Kalamazoo, Omaha, Salt Lake City and more. All dates are listed below.
Their NYC visit is three intimate shows at Brooklyn Made on April 21-23. You can get tickets for those early with the BrooklynVegan presale that begins Wednesday, December 7 at 10 AM. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password.
If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local time.
Built to Spill released When the Wind Forgets Your Name, their first album for Sub Pop, back in August. Listen to that below.
Built to Spill - 2022 Tour Dates
Tue. Dec. 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre %
Wed. Dec. 07 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up %
Thu. Dec. 08 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House %
Fri. Dec. 09 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's %
Sat. Dec. 10 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's %
Thu. Mar. 23 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival
Fri. Mar. 24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival
Sat. Mar. 25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival
Sun. Mar. 26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival
Tue. Mar. 28 - Bend, OR - Domino Room
Wed. Mar. 29 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's
Thu. Mar. 30 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
Fri. Mar. 31 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
Sat. Apr. 01 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
Sun. Apr. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Mon. Apr. 03 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
Tue. Apr. 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
Thu. Apr. 06 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
Fri. Apr. 07 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Sat. Apr. 08 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (outdoor stage)
Mon. Apr. 10 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
Tue. Apr. 11 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Wed. Apr. 12 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
Thu. Apr. 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - (Heaven)
Fri. Apr. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Sat. Apr. 15 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Sun. Apr. 16 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle
Tue. Apr. 18 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre
Wed. Apr. 19 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box
Thu. Apr. 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Fri. Apr. 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
Sat. Apr. 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
Sun. Apr. 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
Tue. Apr. 25 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
Wed. Apr. 26 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
Thu. Apr. 27 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Fri. Apr. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Sat. Apr. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
Sun. Apr. 30 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Mon. May 01 - Bloomington, IN - The Bluebird
Tue. May 02 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe
Thu. May 04 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Fri. May 05 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Sat. May 06 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
Sun. May 07 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
Tue. May 09 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
Wed. May 10 - Ft Collins, CO - The Aggie
Thu. May-11 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater & Club
Fri. May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Sat. May 13 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
% w/ Prism Bitch, Blood Lemon