Built to Spill announce first album for Sub Pop, share “Gonna Lose”

Built to Spill have announced When the Wind Forgets Your Name, their anticipated ninth studio album and first for Sub Pop, that will be out September 9. (Preorder on rainforest green Loser Edition vinyl.) Doug Martsch produced the album and he made it with Le Almeida and João Casaes of Brazilian psychedelic jazz rock band, Oruã. “We rehearsed at their studio in downtown Rio de Janeiro and I loved everything about it," Martsch says. "They had old crappy gear. The walls were covered with xeroxed fliers. They smoked tons of weed."

The first single from the album is the very power-trio-y "Gonna Lose," and comes with a very cool animated video directed by Jordan Minkoff and featuring animations from Minkoff and Lee McClure.

The cover art for When the Wind Forgets Your Name was designed by comic artist Alex Graham (Dog Biscuits; Fantagraphics Books) who also created a fifty-panel comic strip for the album’s gatefold. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Built to Spill will be touring this year, but with a different lineup than the one that made the album, with Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford, and drummer Teresa Esguerra. Their spring tour includes NYC-area shows at NJ's White Eagle Hall on May 13 (sold out) and Brooklyn Bowl on May 17 & 18. Their summer tour hits Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on September 3. All those shows are with Wetface and Blood Lemon. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

1. Gonna Lose

2. Fool’s Gold

3. Understood

4. Elements

5. Rock Steady

6. Spiderweb

7. Never Alright

8. Alright

9. Comes a Day

