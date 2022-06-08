Built to Spill expand summer tour: BrooklynVegan presales for NYC and Asbury Park

Indie rock greats Built to Spill resume their 2022 tour in July and will be on the road through the rest of summer. They've made a couple changes to their schedule: Their 9/3 show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony is moving to September 1, and they will now play NYC on September 3 at Irving Plaza. Both shows are will Wetface and Blood Lemon and all tour dates are listed below.

You can get tickets early for The Stone Pony and Irving Plaza with the BrooklynVegan Presale that starts Thursday, June 9 at noon. Presale password is: BVSPILL22

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10 at 10 AM.

Built to Spill's new album When the Wind Forgets Your Name, which will be their first for Sub Pop, will be out September 9. Stream two tracks from that below.

BUILT TO SPILL - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu. Jun. 23 - Calgary, AB - Sled Island Festival

Sat. Jul. 23 - Carnation, WA - Timber! Festival

Sat. Jul. 30 - Stanley, ID - Sawtooth Family Gathering

Sat. Aug. 06 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon

Sun. Aug. 07 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon

Thu. Aug. 11 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge ^ @

Fri. Aug. 12 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM ^ @

Sat. Aug. 13 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station ^ @

Mon. Aug. 15 - Fargo, ND - The Hall @ FBC ^ @

Tue. Aug. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^ @

Wed. Aug. 17 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater ^ @

Thu. Aug. 18 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^ @

Fri. Aug. 19 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^ @

Sat. Aug. 20 - Louisville, KY - Headliner's Music Hall ^ @

Mon. Aug. 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theater ^ @

Tue. Aug. 23 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop ^ @

Wed. Aug. 24 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall %

Thu. Aug. 25 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre # %

Fri. Aug. 26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre # %

Sat. Aug. 27 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall # %

Mon. Aug. 29 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground # %

Tue. Aug. 30 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts # %

Wed. Sep. 01 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony # %

Fri. Sep. 02 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live # %

Sat. Sep. 03- NYC - Irving Plaza # %

Sun. Sep. 04 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest # %

Tue. Sep. 06 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre * =

Wed. Sep. 07 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine * =

Thu. Sep. 08 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater * =

Fri. Sep. 09 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall * =

Sat. Sep. 10 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live * =

Sun. Sep. 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room * =

Tue. Sep. 13 - Orlando, FL - The Social * =

Wed. Sep. 14 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits * =

Thu. Sep. 15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall * =

Fri. Sep. 16 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn Birmingham * =

Sat. Sep. 17 - Memphis, TN - Growler's * =

Sun. Sep. 18 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom * =

Mon. Sep. 19 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag * =

Tue. Sep. 20 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note * =

Wed. Sep. 21 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater * =

Fri. Sep. 23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater * =

Sat. Sep. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall * =

* w/ Orua

^ w/ Prism Bitch

# w/ Wetface

% w/ Blood Lemon

+ w/ Sunbathe

$ w/ Distant Family

@ w/ Braided Waves

= w/ The French Tips