Built to Spill side project share David Bowie cover from ‘Unoriginal Artists’ EP

During the hiatus between Built to Spill's 2001 album Ancient Melodies of the Future and 2006's You in Reverse, frontman Doug Martsch, joined by fretless glass-necked guitar inventor Ned Evett, BTS sound tech Ian Waters on drums, and John Mullin on guitar, released a tour-only covers CD in 2006 as Boise Cover Band. Born out of improvised jam sessions staged in Martsch's home studio, and recorded to his 16-track 1/2 tape machine, Unoriginal Artists featured covers of David Bowie's "Ashes to Ashes," The Pretenders' "Back on the Chain Gang," Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band's "I'm Glad," and more. You can see the full tracklist below.

Martsch called Unoriginal Artists "probably his favorite record he ever made," and now it's being reissued, and getting its first vinyl release on March 19 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. (Pre-order here.) You can hear the first single, their cover "Ashes to Ashes," below.

Built to Spill also released a covers project, of Daniel Johnston, last year.

Unoriginal Artists Tracklist:

1. Loving Pauper (Dobby Dobson)

2. Ashes To Ashes (David Bowie)

3. I Love You More (Lee Williams and the Cymbals)

4. Strange (The Delusions)

5. Back On The Chain Gang (The Pretenders)

6. I’m Glad (Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band)

7. Te Magia Sto Pegadi (Georgios Trakis)