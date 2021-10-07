Built to Spill sign to Sub Pop worldwide, announce 2022 tour dates

Indie rock greats Built to Spill have just announced they've signed with Sub Pop worldwide and will release new music on the label "in 2022 and beyond." Stay tuned for more details. You may remember Sub Pop reissued There's Nothing Wrong With Love, which was originally on Up Records, back in 2015.

Meanwhile, Built to Spill will play their first shows as official Sub Pop artists on a West Coast dates in December, January and February. December dates in Seattle, Portland, Olympia and Tacoma are all with Team Dresch, and newly announced 2022 dates include shows with Prism Bitch, Itchy Kitty, Oh Rose and a Las Vegas show with Dinosaur Jr. There are also two L.A. shows at Echoplex on February 8 & 9. All dates are listed below.

You can pick up Built to Spill's classic 1999 album Keep it Like a Secret on vinyl in the BV shop.

BUILT TO SPILL - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Thu. Dec. 16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox at the Market*

Fri. Dec. 17 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall [SOLD OUT]*

Sat. Dec. 18 - Olympia, WA - Capitol Theatre*

Sun. Dec. 19 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple*

Wed. Jan. 26 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ^ !

Thu. Jan. 27 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ^ !

Sat. Jan. 29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom ^ !

Sun. Jan. 30 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom ^ $

Mon. Jan. 31 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall ^ ! $

Wed. Feb. 02 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows ^ $

Thu. Feb. 03 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory ^ $

Fri. Feb. 04 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl ^ #

Sat. Feb. 05 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's (Outdoors) ^ $

Mon. Feb. 07 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up ^ $

Tue. Feb. 08 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex ^ $

Wed. Feb. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex ^ $

Thu. Feb. 10 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre ^ $

Fri. Feb. 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^ $

Sat. Feb. 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^ $

* w/ Team Dresch

^ w/ Prism Bitch

# w/ Dinosaur Jr.

! w/ Oh, Rose

$ w/ Itchy Kitty